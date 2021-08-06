Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,447,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 152,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,173. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

