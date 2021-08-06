Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 368 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.09. 12,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,349. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.44 and a 1 year high of $115.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.