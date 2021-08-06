Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.84. Sharp shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 6,917 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sharp Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

