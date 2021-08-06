Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHLX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 147.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

