Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €179.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €179.00 ($210.59) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.60% from the company’s previous close.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €197.27 ($232.09).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €122.10 ($143.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €146.10.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

