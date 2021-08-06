SI-BONE, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SI-BONE in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of SIBN opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.43.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 52.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 213.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,668 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $15,940,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $263,791.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

