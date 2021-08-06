Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.56.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $239.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.35. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,459.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

