Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.450 EPS.

Separately, Longbow Research began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,600. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

