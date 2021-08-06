SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

