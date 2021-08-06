SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “
NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.83.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
