Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Kathleen Fraher Sells 1,200 Shares

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kathleen Fraher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,429,312.50.

NYSE SI traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.77. The company had a trading volume of 904,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.19. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 207.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,786 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 738.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,113 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 274.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 370,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 54.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 335,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,727,000 after purchasing an additional 118,730 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

