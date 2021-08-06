Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Insider Ben Reynolds Sells 11,714 Shares

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded up $6.41 on Friday, reaching $115.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,552. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

