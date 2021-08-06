Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZZZ. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.86.

Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.01. 59,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,974. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3375967 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

