SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 3,692,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,131. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39. SLM has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.