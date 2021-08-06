SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.81 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

