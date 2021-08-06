SmartCash (SMART) Market Cap Reaches $8.53 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $558,320.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,964.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.77 or 0.06751577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $561.65 or 0.01307256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00349489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00126414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.21 or 0.00612618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00339528 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.00301970 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

