SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRU.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank set a C$30.50 price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$30.07 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$19.49 and a 52-week high of C$30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.88.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

