SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SNC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.85.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

TSE:SNC opened at C$33.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.68. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$33.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.