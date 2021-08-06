Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 37,024 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,256 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,314,092.56.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60.

On Monday, June 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $11,472,349.20.

SNOW stock opened at $276.99 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion and a PE ratio of -72.89.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 153.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

