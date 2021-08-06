Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT Raised to €34.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

SCGLY opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

