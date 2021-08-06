Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

