Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

STWRY stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

