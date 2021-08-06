SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. 15,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.01. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,040,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 142.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,075,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 307.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 919,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 693,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter worth approximately $6,590,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

