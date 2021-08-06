Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells $202,980.00 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 102,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $202,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.97 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 253.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

