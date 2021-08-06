Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells $202,980.00 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 102,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $202,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.97 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.45.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.
