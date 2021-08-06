Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells $42,430.85 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 41,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $42,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.97 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 253.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 153,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 48,464 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

