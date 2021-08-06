Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.60 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLY opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.25. Soliton has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.15.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Soliton will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Soliton by 11.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Soliton by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Soliton by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Soliton by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Soliton by 87.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

