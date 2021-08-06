SoMee.Social Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded up 66.2% against the US dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. SoMee.Social has a market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $96.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.04 or 0.00867307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00097895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00042438 BTC.

SoMee.Social (ONG) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 80,020,231 coins and its circulating supply is 80,005,043 coins. The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

