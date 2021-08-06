Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,331,100. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sonos by 366.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth $41,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $34.08 on Friday. Sonos has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.49.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

