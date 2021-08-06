Sony Group Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sony Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SONY. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of SONY stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $72.45 and a twelve month high of $118.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

