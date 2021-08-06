SparkPoint (SRK) Trading Up 54.3% This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 54.3% higher against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $36.27 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00056199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.57 or 0.00875968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00096677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042174 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,164,033,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

