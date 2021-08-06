SparksPay (SPK) Trading Down 9% This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $19,491.06 and approximately $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 99.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,362,383 coins and its circulating supply is 10,250,493 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

