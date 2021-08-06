SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after purchasing an additional 519,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.89. 937,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953,410. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.52.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.