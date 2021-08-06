SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $757,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,613,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. 12,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,737. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.25. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

