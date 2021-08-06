SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,245 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $267,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $43.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62.

