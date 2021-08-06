Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 72.50 ($0.95). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 187,206 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £380.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider James Bunn bought 35,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £24,826.89 ($32,436.49). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £19,875 ($25,966.81).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

