Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.09.

TSE TOY opened at C$50.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 55.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$25.15 and a 52 week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.99 million.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

