Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$49.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$50.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$25.15 and a 12 month high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.6810499 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.