Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Spire has raised its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SR. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

