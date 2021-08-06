Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Spire updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

NYSE:SR traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $72.59. 192,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Get Spire alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.