Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is OTA Financial Group L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

OTA Financial Group L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 70.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521,474 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 3.4% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,174,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,292,000 after buying an additional 2,317,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 874,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 702,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344,335 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,353,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 332,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,836,000 after purchasing an additional 321,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,820. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

