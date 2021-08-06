Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Steven A. Collins Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $105.52 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -202.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.78.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after buying an additional 161,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.