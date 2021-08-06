Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.21.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock opened at $281.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 247.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 778,704 shares of company stock worth $174,621,969. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Square by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.