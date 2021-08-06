Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 41,513 BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $12,930,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $23,152,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,541,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $3,372,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,761,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $36,971,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clare Hart bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374 over the last quarter.

BTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BTRS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

BTRS stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.31.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

