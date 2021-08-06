Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 29,199 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,117,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Globus Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Globus Medical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,979 shares of company stock worth $11,901,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

