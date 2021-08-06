Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 13,916 Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 34.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,916 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGTX shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGTX opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.43 million and a PE ratio of -18.96. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

