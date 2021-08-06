SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.820 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.69.

SSNC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,508. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

