ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $23.05 Million Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,127 shares during the quarter. iShares CMBS ETF makes up 1.4% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $23,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMBS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.63. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,908. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53.

