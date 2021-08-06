ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,894. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $277.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,345,386. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

