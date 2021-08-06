ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 188,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 332,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,765 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.0% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.95. 434,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,485,180. The company has a market capitalization of $245.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.