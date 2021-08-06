ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 2,630 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,134,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,833,000 after purchasing an additional 180,984 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 83,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.07. 61,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,733. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $60,003.11. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and have sold 112,471 shares worth $4,919,708. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

