Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.89 (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SLI opened at GBX 73.93 ($0.97) on Friday. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 43.51 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 74.90 ($0.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £293.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.06.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

